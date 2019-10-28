Menu

Woman dies in Iowa gender-reveal party explosion

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 9:28 am
Updated October 28, 2019 9:37 am
Woman dies in gender reveal explosion
WATCH: A 56-year-old woman was killed after she was struck with a piece of debris from an explosion during a gender-reveal party in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday.

A woman has died of injuries she sustained from an explosion at a gender-reveal party in Knoxville, Iowa, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The 56-year-old woman was struck by a piece of flying debris and was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday afternoon, authorities said in a news release provided to local station WTKR. Her identity has not been released. The incident happened at a rural home outside the city.

“A gender-reveal announcement resulted in the explosion,” police said.

No charges have been announced at this point.

The results of the actual gender reveal have not been announced.

Gender-reveal parties started a decade ago as simple stunts involving coloured balloons or cakes. However, they have become increasingly elaborate — and occasionally dangerous — in recent years.

A gender-reveal stunt involving a coloured explosive package triggered a major wildfire in Arizona in 2017. That fire caused more than US$8 million in damage, and the father-to-be is currently on a payment plan to make up for it.

A car was destroyed in Australia last year when the tires caught fire during a gender-reveal “burnout” that got out of hand. The father-to-be was spinning the car’s tires to give off coloured smoke when they erupted in flames.

Police release video of gender-reveal ‘burnout’ gone wrong
Police release video of gender-reveal ‘burnout’ gone wrong

Parenting blogger Jenna Karvunidis, who is credited with starting the gender-reveal trend, has said she regrets introducing the idea to the world.

“I’ve felt a lot of mixed feelings about my random contribution to the culture,” she wrote last summer. “Who cares what gender the baby is?”

