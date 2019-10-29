Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax man accused of killing mother to undergo 60-day psychiatric assessment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2019 11:09 am
Ryan Lamontagne, charged with the murder of his mother, appears in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Ryan Lamontagne, charged with the murder of his mother, appears in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Reynold Gregor/Global News

A young man accused of killing his mother and attempting to bury her remains in the backyard of their Halifax home is being returned to a forensic hospital for a 60-day psychiatric assessment.

READ MORE: Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with mother’s homicide in Halifax

Twenty-six-year-old Ryan Richard Lamontagne is charged with the second-degree murder and causing an indignity to human remains.

Lamontagne appeared briefly in Halifax provincial court last week and was remanded to the East Coast Forensic Hospital for a five-day psychiatric assessment.

Story continues below advertisement

The young man appeared again today by video link in Halifax provincial court, and the judge set a date of Dec. 23 for a hearing on his fitness to stand trial.

Police say when they arrived at the Lamontagne home early on Oct. 22, they found the accused in the backyard with the body of his mother, 65-year-old Linda Lamontagne, and arrested him without incident.

READ MORE: Police investigating woman’s death in Halifax

In court documents, police say the young man is charged with indecently interfering with human remains “by attempting to bury Linda Lamontagne.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeHalifaxSecond Degree MurderHalifax crimeHalifax Provincial CourtPsychiatric AssessmentEast Coast Forensic HospitalWillow StreetLamontagneLinda LamontagneRyan LamontagneRyan Richard Lamontagne60-day psychiatric assessmentcausing an indignity to human remains
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.