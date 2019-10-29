Halifax man accused of killing mother to undergo 60-day psychiatric assessment

Send this page to someone via email

A young man accused of killing his mother and attempting to bury her remains in the backyard of their Halifax home is being returned to a forensic hospital for a 60-day psychiatric assessment.

Twenty-six-year-old Ryan Richard Lamontagne is charged with the second-degree murder and causing an indignity to human remains.

Lamontagne appeared briefly in Halifax provincial court last week and was remanded to the East Coast Forensic Hospital for a five-day psychiatric assessment.

Ryan Lamontagne, charged in connection with his mother's murder, appeared in #Halifax provincial court this morning. He's been remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court Tuesday for a fitness assessment. MORE HERE: https://t.co/nTdKdwGTkk@globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/ksHeJCWJeP — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) October 23, 2019

The young man appeared again today by video link in Halifax provincial court, and the judge set a date of Dec. 23 for a hearing on his fitness to stand trial.

Police say when they arrived at the Lamontagne home early on Oct. 22, they found the accused in the backyard with the body of his mother, 65-year-old Linda Lamontagne, and arrested him without incident.

In court documents, police say the young man is charged with indecently interfering with human remains “by attempting to bury Linda Lamontagne.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2019.