‘The Mandalorian’ trailer: Lucasfilm’s first-ever live-action series takes flight

Send this page to someone via email

Lucasfilm just released the second trailer for the upcoming Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

The one-minute, 45-second, action-packed clip dropped on Monday night, just two weeks before the show’s highly anticipated premiere on Nov. 12.

The debut will also mark the official launch of Disney‘s very own streaming service, Disney+.

The Mandalorian takes place five years after the conclusion of Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983) and follows the bounty hunter of the same name, played by Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, Kingsman: The Golden Circle), as he navigates the reaches of the New Republic.

(L-R) Gina Carano as Cara Dune, and Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian in the Jon-Favreau Disney+ original Star Wars series, ‘The Mandalorian,’ which is set to premiere on Nov. 12, 2019. Luscasfilm/Disney

After being cast as Pre Vizsla in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series nearly a decade ago, Jon Favreau (Iron Man, The Lion King) became extremely familiar with the history of the planet Mandalore and its people.

Story continues below advertisement

He was hired as the series’ director.

READ MORE: ‘Star Wars’ fans invited to design droid for international contest

In the trailer’s opening, a couple of abandoned Stormtrooper helmets are seen lying in the sands of Tattooine, symbolizing the demise of the Empire.

The Mandalorian then walks by and a mysterious voice (narrated by Werner Herzog) asks: “Is the world more peaceful since the revolution?”

“It is a shame that your people suffered,” the voice continues, possibly referring to the ancient Mandalorian civil war.

“But bounty hunting is a complicated profession.”

Story continues below advertisement

The voice cuts out, and the music falls silent. The Mandalorian is then ambushed by a number of Trandoshan soldiers, who he proceeds to fight and defeat.

READ MORE: Ewan McGregor’s ‘Star Wars’ rat tail sells for nearly $3K

Throughout the trailer, there’s no lack of action or scenery. There are spaceships, vast landscapes, blasters, blaster fire, all kinds of beloved creatures from the Star Wars universe, and some speeder bikes to top it all off.

What more could fans possibly ask for?

IG-11, voiced by Taiki Waititi in the Jon-Favreau Disney+ original Star Wars series, ‘The Mandalorian,’ which is set to premiere on Nov. 12, 2019. Luscasfilm/Disney

How about IG-11, a robot bounty hunter voiced by Taika Waititi?

Fans also get a glimpse at Carl Weathers’ character, Greef Carga, and Gina Carano’s Cara Dune, who appears to be a potential love interest for the nameless Mandalorian.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Canadians snag ‘Star Wars — The Rise of Skywalker’ tickets, presale outsells ‘Endgame’ in U.S.

In addition to the upcoming Star Wars exclusive, Disney+ will be home to a plethora of all-new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series, including Hawkeye and Loki.

An Obi-Wan Kenobi-focused series is also set to make its way to the service in the near future. It will star Ewan McGregor.

1:03 What Canadians can expect from Disney+ What Canadians can expect from Disney+

The Mandalorian, along with Disney+, will premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

Additional details can be found through the official website.