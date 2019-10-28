Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police say Brandon homicide victim was killed before house explosion

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 11:08 pm
Updated October 28, 2019 11:11 pm
The aftermath of the Brandon house explosion that killed one. .
The aftermath of the Brandon house explosion that killed one. . Ashley Huska/Submitted

Brandon police say a 63-year-old woman who died in a Brandon house explosion had already been killed before the home blew up.

Betty Hughes was found dead by police after an explosion at a home on Queen’s Avenue East on Oct. 22.

Police say 63-year-old Betty Hughes (right) was killed before the Brandon home she was in exploded on Oct. 22.
Police say 63-year-old Betty Hughes (right) was killed before the Brandon home she was in exploded on Oct. 22. Facebook

Police arrived at the scene and smelled natural gas, but were forced to wait hours before they could enter the home and find the woman.

Story continues below advertisement

Robert Hughes, 63, has been charged with second-degree murder, and police say the woman’s injuries and the explosion were not accidental.

READ MORE: Man charged with second degree murder after fatal Brandon explosion

The man exited the home on his own and was transported by STARS air ambulance to the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg with serious injuries.

He was released on Oct. 25 and immediately arrested.

Video shows aftermath of massive explosion that jolted a London, Ont. neighbourhood and forced the evacuation of 100 homes
Video shows aftermath of massive explosion that jolted a London, Ont. neighbourhood and forced the evacuation of 100 homes
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MurdernewswinnipegInvestigationBrandonHealth Sciences CentreHome ExplosionBrandon explosionbrandon home explosionbrandon murder
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.