Police say Brandon homicide victim was killed before house explosion

Brandon police say a 63-year-old woman who died in a Brandon house explosion had already been killed before the home blew up.

Betty Hughes was found dead by police after an explosion at a home on Queen’s Avenue East on Oct. 22.

Police say 63-year-old Betty Hughes (right) was killed before the Brandon home she was in exploded on Oct. 22. Facebook

Police arrived at the scene and smelled natural gas, but were forced to wait hours before they could enter the home and find the woman.

Robert Hughes, 63, has been charged with second-degree murder, and police say the woman’s injuries and the explosion were not accidental.

The man exited the home on his own and was transported by STARS air ambulance to the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg with serious injuries.

He was released on Oct. 25 and immediately arrested.

