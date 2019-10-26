Menu

Crime

Man charged with second degree murder after fatal Brandon house explosion

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted October 26, 2019 11:18 am
Brandon Police say a 63-year-old man is responsilbe for this house explosion killing a woman. .
Brandon Police say a 63-year-old man is responsilbe for this house explosion killing a woman. . Braeden Turner/Submitted

Brandon police have charged a man with second degree murder after a house explosion Tuesday.

Police say the explosion was not accidental and have charged a 63-year-old man in the death of a 63-year-old woman.

READ MORE: One dead in Brandon house explosion

First responders were called to the house in the 200 block of Queen’s Avenue East around 7:50 p.m. Oct. 22.

When officers arrived they found the woman dead.

The aftermath of the Brandon house explosion that killed a woman.
The aftermath of the Brandon house explosion that killed a woman. Ashley Huska/Submitted

STARS Air Ambulance had to transport the suspect to Winnipeg for treatment for his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday the man was being released from hospital and that’s when police arrested him and took him back to Brandon.

Police are expected to release more information on Monday.

