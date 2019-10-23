Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

One dead in Brandon house explosion

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 12:14 pm
Updated October 23, 2019 12:16 pm
.
. Brandon Police / File

One person is dead and another in hospital after a house exploded in Brandon Tuesday night.

Brandon police said the house, on Queens Avenue East, exploded just before 8 p.m. First responders noted a strong smell of natural gas when they arrived on the scene.

A 63-year-old woman was found dead inside the home.

READ MORE: Explosion on Cadboro Road wakes up the city’s south end

A 63-year-old man also in the home at the time of the explosion was airlifted to Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg in critical condition.

Emergency crews blocked off both vehicle and pedestrian access while they investigated.

Some nearby homes were evacuated for a brief period as a precaution.

Police said they’re continuing to investigate the cause of the explosion.

Story continues below advertisement

–With files from The Canadian Press

Bomb explosion sends 4 to hospital in Winnipeg Saturday night
Bomb explosion sends 4 to hospital in Winnipeg Saturday night
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
PoliceExplosionHouse ExplosionBrandon PoliceBrandon explosion
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.