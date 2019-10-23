One dead in Brandon house explosion

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and another in hospital after a house exploded in Brandon Tuesday night.

Brandon police said the house, on Queens Avenue East, exploded just before 8 p.m. First responders noted a strong smell of natural gas when they arrived on the scene.

A 63-year-old woman was found dead inside the home.

A 63-year-old man also in the home at the time of the explosion was airlifted to Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg in critical condition.

Emergency crews blocked off both vehicle and pedestrian access while they investigated.

Some nearby homes were evacuated for a brief period as a precaution.

Police said they’re continuing to investigate the cause of the explosion.

–With files from The Canadian Press

