Teemu Selanne signs copies of his new memoir in Winnipeg

Hockey fans packed the Chapter’s bookstore location on Empress Street this morning to welcome back a Winnipeg legend.

Teemu Selanne made an appearance promoting his new book “My Life”.

The book tells never-before-told stories from Selanne’s years in the NHL as a member of the Winnipeg Jets, Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche.

It doesn’t hit the shelves until Oct. 29, but hundreds of fans got lucky throughout the day today and picked up early copies, signed by Selanne himself.

“So much emotions I guess it’s just been so crazy, I waited an hour and a half outside, I waited inside here, just amazing,” says Winnipeg Jets fanatic Tammy Prinseloo.

Fans like Joseph Maksymowicz finally had their crack at meeting the famous Finn.

“In 1996, I was 10 feet away from Teemu and I only need his signature to complete my jersey,” he said.

The 49-year-old Stanley Cup champion retired from the NHL in 2015.

8:50 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Alumni Post Game Media Conference RAW: Winnipeg Jets Alumni Post Game Media Conference