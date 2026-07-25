Argos snap losing skid with 26-12 win over Lions

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VANCOUVER – Quarterback Nick Arbuckle made it look easy.

Called into action when starter Chad Kelly suffered an injury, Arbuckle came off the bench and helped guide the Toronto Argonauts to a 26-12 victory over the struggling B.C. Lions in CFL action Saturday.

“It’s never easy because you never have any reps (in practice) to really work the game plan and stuff,” said the eight-year veteran. “It’s so much fun playing with all these receivers again, all the guys I got to play with and battle with last year.

“I was just having a lot of fun being out there and having the moment to compete with them.”

Kelly had set the table for Arbuckle, spotting Toronto to a 17-6 lead on a pair of touchdown passes to receiver Makai Polk before leaving the game late in the opening half after a late hit.

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Arbuckle wasn’t fancy but got the job done. He completed 13 of 20 passes for 134 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions, as Toronto improved to 3-4 and snapped a three-game losing skid. He also had two carries for 28 yards to be Toronto’s leading rusher.

Argo head coach Mike Miller said Arbuckle took the game in hand.

“We talk about managing game situations,” said Miller. “That’s why he’s here. He’s done that for us in the past. He just prepares so well. He’s a pro’s pro. He’s an extra set of eyes for me on the sidelines.”

Rookie Toronto kicker Brady Lidster was good on four of five field goal attempts in his first CFL game.

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Lidster, filling in for Argo veteran Lirim Hajrullahu who didn’t play due to a non-injury-related roster decision, was good from 48, 47, 37 and 24 yards. He hit the upright on a 43-yard attempt.

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Arbuckle was impressed with how cool Lidster — who was born in St. Thomas, Ont., and played at the University of Windsor — was under fire.

“I made a point to really talk to him all week and try to install some confidence and belief in him,” said Arbuckle. “He was a great kicker in college. He’s only going to get better at this level. He already showed it out there today.”

Kelly competed 15 of 18 passes for 197 yards and touchdowns passes of 19 and 44 yards to Polk before leaving the game.

Tempers flared on the play. Kelly slid to the ground after a six-yard run but took a late hit from B.C. linebacker Darnell Sankey. That resulted in pushing and shoving and penalties accessed to both teams.

Sankey insisted he didn’t mean to injure Kelly.

“He’s running the ball,” said Sankey. “In my opinion, quarterbacks slide a little early. It was just a hit. I’m not trying to take anybody out. It’s unfortunate. You don’t want anybody to get hurt. I hope he’s OK.”

Miller didn’t know the extent of Kelly’s injury.

Polk also left the game in the third quarter after a vicious hit from B.C. defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver but returned to play again. He led all receivers with 91 yards on four catches.

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His biggest play came in the second quarter. Polk got behind the Lions’ defence and hauled in a 44-yard pass to make the score 17-6.

“He made a bunch of big plays,” said Arbuckle. “It’s fun to see him ball out again.”

B.C. quarterback Chase Brice, making his first CFL start, completed 14 of 25 passes for 163 yards as the Lions dropped to 1-5 and are last in the West Division.

Brice, who played in place of the injured Nathan Rourke, didn’t hide his disappointment after the game.

“I left some stuff out there and we wanted to make more plays,” he said. “We wanted to score. I just didn’t do that.

“Whether just bad throws, or they had a lot of things covered as well. That’s where I need to get out of the pocket, find my short throws or check down.”

Rourke, the CFL’s reigning outstanding player, hurt his shoulder on the second play from scrimmage in last week’s 19-17 loss to the Edmonton Elks.

Sean Whyte accounted for all the Lions scoring, kicking field goals of 34, 30, 27 and 17 yards.

Brice was replaced by Kaidon Salter late in the fourth quarter. Salter completed nine of 15 passes for 121 yards.

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A crowd of 21,438 watched the Lions’ first game at B.C. Place Stadium this season due to the facility hosting the FIFA World Cup. The Lions played two home games in Kelowna, B.C.

Sankey was frustrated the Lions gave up 373 yards of offence, with 331 of them passing.

“It’s unacceptable in my opinion,” he said. “We’ve got to figure things out.

“Our job is to play football and win. We’re not winning right now. We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do to win.”

UP NEXT

Argonauts: Host the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Lions: Visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2026.