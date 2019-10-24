Jets legend Teemu Selanne back in Winnipeg for book signing

Send this page to someone via email

One of Winnipeg’s hockey heroes will be back in town Sunday to sign copies of his new book.

Hockey Hall of Famer Teemu Selanne’s new memoir, My Life, officially hits bookstore shelves on Oct. 29, but fans will have an opportunity to pick up an early copy and get it signed by Selanne himself.

The signings will take place Sunday at the Polo Park (12:30 p.m.) and St. Vital (3 p.m.) Chapters stores, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Chapters said fans will need to have purchased a copy of My Life to be in the book-signing line, and that posed photography won’t be allowed. Other memorabilia will also not be signed.

The book tells never-before-told stories from Selanne’s years in the NHL as a member of the Winnipeg Jets, Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche.​

Selanne, 49, played parts of four seasons in Winnipeg beginning in 1992-93, when he set the NHL’s record for rookie goals.

