Halifax police officer charged after allegedly stealing 15 times from Atlantic Superstores

A Halifax Regional Police officer is facing 30 new charges after she allegedly stole property from Atlantic Superstore locations 15 times over a span of six weeks.

Const. Jennifer McPhee was initially arrested and charged in connection with an alleged theft from the Atlantic Superstore on Chain Lake Drive on Sept. 13. She was charged with weapons and theft offences, released, and suspended with pay in accordance with the Nova Scotia Police Act.

In a news release on Thursday afternoon, Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said McPhee now faces additional charges in connection with 15 reported thefts at five Atlantic Superstores.

The 42-year-old is charged with one count each of theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000 in relation to each of the following incidents:

Aug. 3: Atlantic Superstore, 650 Portland St., Dartmouth

Aug. 24: Atlantic Superstore, 210 Chain Lake Dr., Halifax

Aug. 26: Atlantic Superstore, 3601 Joseph Howe Dr., Halifax

Aug. 28: Atlantic Superstore, 9 Braemar Dr., Dartmouth

Aug. 30: Atlantic Superstore, 3601 Joseph Howe Dr., Halifax

Sept. 1: Atlantic Superstore, 3601 Joseph Howe Dr., Halifax

Sept. 4: Atlantic Superstore, 650 Portland St., Dartmouth

Sept. 4: Atlantic Superstore, 9 Braemar Dr., Dartmouth

Sept. 5: Atlantic Superstore, 1075 Barrington St., Halifax

Sept. 5: Atlantic Superstore, 210 Chain Lake Dr., Halifax

Sept. 6: Atlantic Superstore, 1075 Barrington St., Halifax

Sept. 10: Atlantic Superstore, 1075 Barrington St., Halifax

Sept. 11: Atlantic Superstore, 650 Portland St., Dartmouth

Sept. 11: Atlantic Superstore, 9 Braemar Dr., Dartmouth

Police say McPhee was arrested on Thursday at 9 a.m. in connection with the reported thefts. She has been released and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Nov. 18.

McPhee has over 17 years of service with Halifax police and remains suspended with pay.