Crime

Halifax police officer charged after allegedly stealing 15 times from Atlantic Superstores

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 1:41 pm
Updated October 24, 2019 1:55 pm
A 17-year veteran of the Halifax Regional Police has been charged with numerous offences related to a string of reported thefts.
A 17-year veteran of the Halifax Regional Police has been charged with numerous offences related to a string of reported thefts. Lee Brown/The Canadian Press

A Halifax Regional Police officer is facing 30 new charges after she allegedly stole property from Atlantic Superstore locations 15 times over a span of six weeks.

Const. Jennifer McPhee was initially arrested and charged in connection with an alleged theft from the Atlantic Superstore on Chain Lake Drive on Sept. 13. She was charged with weapons and theft offences, released, and suspended with pay in accordance with the Nova Scotia Police Act.

READ MORE: 42-year-old Halifax police officer charged for theft

In a news release on Thursday afternoon, Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said McPhee now faces additional charges in connection with 15 reported thefts at five Atlantic Superstores.

The 42-year-old is charged with one count each of theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000 in relation to each of the following incidents:

  • Aug. 3: Atlantic Superstore, 650 Portland St., Dartmouth
  • Aug. 24: Atlantic Superstore, 210 Chain Lake Dr., Halifax
  • Aug. 26: Atlantic Superstore, 3601 Joseph Howe Dr., Halifax
  • Aug. 28: Atlantic Superstore, 9 Braemar Dr., Dartmouth
  • Aug. 30: Atlantic Superstore, 3601 Joseph Howe Dr., Halifax
  • Sept. 1: Atlantic Superstore, 3601 Joseph Howe Dr., Halifax
  • Sept. 4: Atlantic Superstore, 650 Portland St., Dartmouth
  • Sept. 4: Atlantic Superstore, 9 Braemar Dr., Dartmouth
  • Sept. 5: Atlantic Superstore, 1075 Barrington St., Halifax
  • Sept. 5: Atlantic Superstore, 210 Chain Lake Dr., Halifax
  • Sept. 6: Atlantic Superstore, 1075 Barrington St., Halifax
  • Sept. 10: Atlantic Superstore, 1075 Barrington St., Halifax
  • Sept. 11: Atlantic Superstore, 650 Portland St., Dartmouth
  • Sept. 11: Atlantic Superstore, 9 Braemar Dr., Dartmouth

Police say McPhee was arrested on Thursday at 9 a.m. in connection with the reported thefts. She has been released and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Nov. 18.

READ MORE: Halifax police chief to address arrests of 3 officers in the past month

McPhee has over 17 years of service with Halifax police and remains suspended with pay.

