Crime

Off-duty HRP officer arrested following threats complaint in Eastern Passage

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 11:32 am
Halifax Regional Police Headquarters on March 02, 2018.
Halifax Regional Police Headquarters on March 02, 2018. Lee Brown/The Canadian Press

An off-duty Halifax Regional Police officer has been arrested in connection with a threats complaint in Eastern Passage, N.S., on Monday.

In a news release Monday morning, Nova Scotia RCMP said they responded to the complaint involving a man and woman known to each other at around 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Halifax police officer arrested after reported sexual assault in Tantallon, N.S.

The RCMP said the officer was located nearby and arrested, adding that the woman was not with the officer at the time.

There were no injuries, police added.

READ MORE: Another Halifax Regional Police officer arrested, suspended with pay

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) confirmed in a news release that the suspect involved in the incident is one of their officers.

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is taking over the investigation into the officer.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

READ MORE: Halifax Regional Police officer arrested for theft

This is the third arrest involving a HRP officer over the past month. An HRP officer was arrested for theft on Sept. 13, while another was arrested on Sept. 18 on charges of unlawfully entering a home and sexually assaulting the owner.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
