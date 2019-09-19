Halifax police officer arrested after unwanted person complaint
The arrest of a Halifax Regional Police officer on Wednesday came after a complaint about an unwanted person at a property in Tantallon, N.S., RCMP have confirmed to Global News.
The Mounties say a 51-year-old man from Hammonds Plains was arrested in Tantallon at approximately 2 p.m.
The name of the officer has yet to be released.
In a press release issued late on Wednesday, Halifax Regional Police said the RCMP were investigating the incident.
However, a spokesperson for the Mounties said the investigation has now been turned over to the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), Nova Scotia’s police watchdog.
It’s not clear what charges, if any, the police officer will face in relation to the incident.
Halifax police said on Wednesday that the officer would remain in custody overnight before appearing in Halifax Provincial Court on Thursday.
This is the second arrest involving a Halifax Regional Police officer over the past week.
Another officer was arrested in connection with an alleged theft at a business Friday afternoon.
Both officers have been suspended with pay in accordance with the Nova Scotia Police Act.
— With files from Graeme Benjamin
