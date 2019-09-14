Halifax Regional Police officer arrested for theft
Halifax Regional Police say they’ve arrested an HRP officer after receiving a report regarding a theft in Halifax on Friday.
At approximately 2:45 p.m., police received a report of a theft at a business.
Police say an officer was arrested and released Friday evening on an appearance notice.
The officer has also been suspended with pay in accordance with the Nova Scotia Police Act.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
