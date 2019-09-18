Another Halifax Regional Police officer arrested, suspended with pay

A Halifax Regional Police officer has been arrested and is in police custody following an incident in Tantallon on Wednesday.

In a news release Wednesday night, HRP Staff-Sgt. Greg Robertson said the officer was arrested just before 2 p.m.

The nature of the incident is currently unclear.

Police say both Nova Scotia RCMP and the province’s Serious Incident Response Team are investigating the incident.

The officer will remain in custody overnight and appear in Halifax provincial court Thursday morning.

This is the second arrest involving a Halifax Regional Police officer over the past week.

Another officer was arrested in connection with an alleged theft at a business Friday afternoon.

Both officers have been suspended with pay in accordance with the Nova Scotia Police Act.