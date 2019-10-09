Menu

Crime

Halifax police chief to address arrests of 3 officers in the past month

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 12:54 pm
An undated handout photo of Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella.
An undated handout photo of Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella. HO/Halifax Regional Police

Halifax’s police chief is set to address the arrests of three of his officers in the past month, the Halifax Regional Police force announced on Wednesday.

Police chief Dan Kinsella will answer questions from the media on Thursday at police headquarters at 11:00 a.m. on Gottingen Street, and it comes after the municipality’s deputy mayor asked Kinsella to brief the board of police commissioners about the arrests.

The latest incident occurred earlier this week in Eastern Passage, N.S., where an off-duty officer was arrested in connection with a threats complaint.

In a news release Tuesday morning, Nova Scotia RCMP said they responded to the complaint involving a man and woman known to each other at around 4 p.m. Monday.

The RCMP said the officer was located nearby and arrested, adding that the woman was not with the officer at the time.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Halifax police officer convicted for assaulting homeless man
Halifax police officer convicted for assaulting homeless man

Another HRP officer was arrested for theft on Sept. 13, while another was arrested on Sept. 18 on charges of unlawfully entering a home and sexually assaulting the owner.

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) has since taken over all three investigations.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

