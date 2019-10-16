42-year-old Halifax police officer charged for theft

Halifax Regional Police said Wednesday that they’ve charged 42-year-old police Cst. Jennifer McPhee in relation to a theft that occurred in Halifax last month.
On Sept. 13, police said they’ve received a report regarding a theft involving a Halifax Regional Police (HRP) officer at a local store. The officer was arrested and released that evening on a notice to appear.
The officer — now identified as McPhee — was also suspended with pay in accordance with the Nova Scotia Police Act.
Police say the officer’s name was not released at the time as charges had not been sworn due to the ongoing investigation.
HRP have now charged Cst. McPhee with one count each of the following charges:
- Careless use of a firearm
- Contravention of storage regulations
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm
- Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
- Theft under $5,000
- Disguise with intent
Cst. McPhee, who has over 17 years of service with HRP, remains suspended with pay in accordance with the Nova Scotia Police Act, according to police.
Police said that Chief Kinsella will be available to the media on Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. at police headquarters to take questions related to the incident and the charges.
