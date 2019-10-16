Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

42-year-old Halifax police officer charged for theft

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 5:15 pm
.
. Global News/File

Halifax Regional Police said Wednesday that they’ve charged 42-year-old police Cst. Jennifer McPhee in relation to a theft that occurred in Halifax last month.

On Sept. 13, police said they’ve received a report regarding a theft involving a Halifax Regional Police (HRP) officer at a local store. The officer was arrested and released that evening on a notice to appear.

The officer — now identified as McPhee — was also suspended with pay in accordance with the Nova Scotia Police Act.

READ MORE: Halifax police chief to address arrests of 3 officers in the past month

Police say the officer’s name was not released at the time as charges had not been sworn due to the ongoing investigation.

HRP have now charged Cst. McPhee with one count each of the following charges:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Careless use of a firearm
  • Contravention of storage regulations
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm
  • Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
  • Theft under $5,000
  • Disguise with intent

READ MORE: Deputy mayor asks for briefing after third Halifax police officer arrested in a month

Cst. McPhee, who has over 17 years of service with HRP, remains suspended with pay in accordance with the Nova Scotia Police Act, according to police.

Police said that Chief Kinsella will be available to the media on Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. at police headquarters to take questions related to the incident and the charges.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeHalifax Regional PoliceTheftFirearmHRP officerNova Scotia Police ActChief KinsellaConstable Jennifer McPhee
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.