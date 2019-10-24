Montreal police investigate reported car firebombing in Dollard-des-Ormeaux

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after a car was reportedly firebombed early Thursday morning in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

Police say a firebomb was thrown into the car, which was parked in a residential driveway in the West Island community.

The city’s fire department called police to the fire near the intersection of Sunshine and Sunnydale streets at around 12:30 a.m.

Police say there were no injuries.

No arrests have been made.

