Montreal police investigate reported car firebombing in Dollard-des-Ormeaux

Montreal police are investigating after a car was reportedly firebombed early Thursday morning in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
Police say a firebomb was thrown into the car, which was parked in a residential driveway in the West Island community.
The city’s fire department called police to the fire near the intersection of Sunshine and Sunnydale streets at around 12:30 a.m.
Police say there were no injuries.
No arrests have been made.
