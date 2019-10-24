Menu

Crime

Montreal police investigate reported car firebombing in Dollard-des-Ormeaux

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 8:58 am
Montreal police are investigating after a car was reportedly firebombed in the West Island community on Thursday morning.
Montreal police are investigating after a car was reportedly firebombed in the West Island community on Thursday morning. Stephen C. Host/The Canadian Press.

Montreal police are investigating after a car was reportedly firebombed early Thursday morning in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

Police say a firebomb was thrown into the car, which was parked in a residential driveway in the West Island community.

READ MORE: Man shot dead in Pierrefonds parking lot is Andrea Scoppa — police sources

The city’s fire department called police to the fire near the intersection of Sunshine and Sunnydale streets at around 12:30 a.m.

Police say there were no injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeMontreal PoliceWest IslandSPVMMontreal Fire DepartmentDDODollard-des-OrmeauxMontreal crimeMontreal West Islandcar firebombed Dollard-des-Ormeauxcar firebombed MontrealCar firebombingDDO car fireDollard-des-Ormeaux firebombing
