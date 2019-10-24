Utilities Kingston wants to flush out sewage problems before they start

Send this page to someone via email

It’s not a topic for the dinner table, but do you ever stop to think about what happens to the stuff you flush down the toilet?

Utilities Kingston does, and they’re hoping you care, too. The River Street Sewage Pumping Station in downtown Kingston was the site of a behind-the-scenes look at the problems caused when people flush things they shouldn’t.

Julie Runions is the manager of water and wastewater treatment operations for Utilities Kingston.

“The three things that should be flushed are pee, poo and paper,” Runions said. “Toilet paper.”

On the other hand, Runions says there are definite “no-flush” items.

“Wipes, rags and paper towel are among the largest problem items,” she said. “The other large problem areas [are] fats, oils and grease because they contribute to causing large clumps of things when they combine with the rags and the wipes and the paper towels.”

Runions says clogged sewer pipes could lead to numerous problems.

“It poses a risk to internal pumping, to the sewer collection system and also significant risk to the expense equipment that needs to be repaired when it gets clogged up with this sort of material.”

And not only could that cost the city, but Runions says it could cost home owners, too.

She says if a home owner has a problem with their own internal plumbing or with the sewer lateral on their property, it’s at “their cost” to repair it.

City officials say some people are getting the message while others aren’t. It seems Wednesday’s media tour was a gentle reminder.