Crime

3 adults, 1 youth charged after southern Alberta turkey farm protest

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 12:39 pm
Updated October 23, 2019 12:40 pm
Protesters turned out to a southern Alberta turkey farm on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, to vocalize their concerns with animal living conditions.
Protesters turned out to a southern Alberta turkey farm on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, to vocalize their concerns with animal living conditions. Global News

Four people have been charged with break and enter after a protest at a southern Alberta turkey farm over the summer.

The protest took place on Sept. 2, at a farm near Fort MacLeod, Alta.

About 30 animal activists planted themselves inside the Jumbo Valley Hutterite turkey farm, to protest against what they alleged was the inhumane treatment of animals. Another 30 people stood outside the farm near the highway.

In September, the owner of the farm, Mark Tschetter, said the animals at his free-range turkey farm have plenty of space and are treated very well. He said he has nothing to hide, so he showed the protesters around.

At the time, both groups said they called RCMP to keep the peace.

RCMP said several of the people entered the properly illegally. The protest was resolved peacefully, about four hours after the protesters arrived, police said.

On Wednesday, police announced four people are now facing charges in relation to the protest.

Maxwell Ming Mah, 46, of Edmonton, Claire Buchanan, 28, of Calgary, Kennadi Rae Herbert, 24, of Pincher Creek, and a 16-year-old female from Calgary, have all been charged with one count of break & enter to commit mischief.

All four were released from police custody. The three adults are scheduled to appear in Fort MacLeod Provincial Court on Nov. 27. The youth is set to appear on Nov. 15.

