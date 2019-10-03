Alberta beefing up penalties for those who trespass on farmers’ property

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says legislation is coming this fall to crack down on protesters who trespass on farms and agricultural land.

Kenney says free speech must be protected but not when protesters trespass, create mischief and pose potential biohazards on farms.

READ MORE: Dozens occupy turkey barn in southern Alberta to protest animal living conditions

Criminal charges are outside the province’s control, but Kenney says it will beef up provincial fines for trespassing on agricultural land — starting at $10,000 along with potential jail time. The government also plans to amend the Animal Health Act “so farmers affected by bio-security breaches can recover their costs and so trespassers and protesters placing biosecurity at risk can be fined $15,000 for first offences, then $30,000 plus imprisonment of up to one year for repeat offences.”

He says Alberta will also dedicate a Crown prosecutor to handle agricultural cases.

Story continues below advertisement

In response to a Sept. 30 Global News investigation about the number of criminal cases in Edmonton being withdrawn, Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer reiterated a UCP campaign promise to spent $10 million to hire 50 new prosecutors and support staff.

When sharing the story on social media, Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer said the reason almost half of Edmonton criminal cases are withdrawn is “because the NDP starved our province of needed prosecutors.”

NDP justice critic and former justice minister Kathleen Ganley fired back, suggesting his party voted against hiring additional prosecutors when the NDP was in government.

READ MORE: Alberta to hire 35 Crown prosecutors, 30 support staff to deal with court backlog

Kenney was speaking at the Jumbo Valley farm near Fort Macleod, where dozens of protesters alleging concern over the treatment of turkeys occupied a barn on the property a month ago.

The farm operator said animal welfare standards and rules were being followed, and the protesters left without being arrested.

“Farmers shouldn’t have to worry about people entering their workplace, interfering with their lives, or threatening the health of their animals,” Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Devin Dreeshen, said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“This incident made it clear our farmers need stronger protection. We will act to protect our farms and ranches from radical activists.”

— With files from Global News