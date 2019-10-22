Wildlife officers forced to euthanize grizzly after shot left it partially paralyzed

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Fish and Wildlife Officers were forced to euthanize a grizzly bear in the Whitecourt area on Sunday after it was apparently shot in the spine and left partially paralyzed.

Whitecourt officers responded to a call about a wounded adult grizzly on the east bank of the McLeod River, about 30 kilometres south of Whitecourt and the “Hard Luck Canyon” area.

The approximate location where a bear was allegedly shot and left partially paralyzed. Wildlife officers had to euthanize the grizzly. Supplied: Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Facebook page

Witnesses told the officers the bear was shot in the spine and was partially paralyzed.

“As the bear was only able to drag itself by its front paws and suffering, officers were left with the difficult decision to euthanize the animal,” Alberta Fish and Wildlife said in a Facebook post.

Officers collected evidence from the area and are now asking any members of the public who may have been nearby from Oct. 17-20 for any information they may be able to provide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the report-a-poacher line at 1-800-642-3800 or file a report online.