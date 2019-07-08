Grizzlies get into garbage cans in Rocky Mountain House, officials close trails

Residents in Rocky Mountain House woke up to messes in their driveways on Sunday after two young grizzlies were reportedly rummaging through garbage cans in the town.

According to a Facebook post from Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement, there were unconfirmed reports that two bears had been in the north end of the town, getting into garbage cans, compost bins and other attractants.

Photos shared by the agency showed garbage bins in the front of homes tipped over with their contents strewn about the driveways.

As a result of the bear activity, Alberta Fish and Wildlife closed trails along the North Saskatchewan River with signs and closure tape. Officials are advising people to stay away from the area as officers work to trap the bears.

Officials also reminded residents that they should be taking steps to keep bears away from unnatural sources of food.

“All residents of the Town of Rocky Mountain House are reminded to store garbage, compost and other wildlife attractants in bear-proof containers, or a building that cannot be accessed by bears,” Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement said.

“Improperly stored garbage is the most common cause of human-bear conflicts.”

