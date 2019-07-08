Canada
July 8, 2019 10:31 am

Grizzlies get into garbage cans in Rocky Mountain House, officials close trails

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Garbage is seen scattered outside two Rocky Mountain House homes after it's believed two young grizzly bears rummaged through it.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enformcement
A A

Residents in Rocky Mountain House woke up to messes in their driveways on Sunday after two young grizzlies were reportedly rummaging through garbage cans in the town.

According to a Facebook post from Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement, there were unconfirmed reports that two bears had been in the north end of the town, getting into garbage cans, compost bins and other attractants.

READ MORE: Fish and wildlife officers put down habituated bear in Canmore area

Photos shared by the agency showed garbage bins in the front of homes tipped over with their contents strewn about the driveways.

bears rocky mountain house

Garbage is seen scattered outside a Rocky Mountain House home after it’s believed two young grizzly bears rummaged through it.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement
bears rocky mountain house2

Garbage is seen scattered outside a Rocky Mountain House home after it’s believed two young grizzly bears rummaged through it.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement
bears rocky mountain house3

Garbage is seen scattered outside a Rocky Mountain House home after it’s believed two young grizzly bears rummaged through it.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement

As a result of the bear activity, Alberta Fish and Wildlife closed trails along the North Saskatchewan River with signs and closure tape. Officials are advising people to stay away from the area as officers work to trap the bears.

Trails along the North Saskatchewan River are closed as Alberta Fish and Wildlife investigate reports of bear activity.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement

Officials also reminded residents that they should be taking steps to keep bears away from unnatural sources of food.

“All residents of the Town of Rocky Mountain House are reminded to store garbage, compost and other wildlife attractants in bear-proof containers, or a building that cannot be accessed by bears,” Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement said.

READ MORE: Released black bear shot dead after going too close to kids in southwestern Alberta

“Improperly stored garbage is the most common cause of human-bear conflicts.”

WATCH: Video shows black bear being released following capture in Alberta town

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta bears
Alberta fish and wildlife
Alberta grizzly bears
Bears Rocky Mountain House
Grizzly bears Rocky Mountain House
Rocky Mountain House bears
Young grizzlies Rocky Mountain House

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.