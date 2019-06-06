Video shows black bear being released following capture in Alberta town

A black bear is hopefully making itself comfortable in a new environment after being released in central Alberta this week.
According to a post on Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement’s Facebook page, the young bear made its way into the town of Breton.
With the help of the RCMP, the two-year-old animal was tranquillized and captured from the residential neighbourhood it wandered into.
Once it woke up, the bear was released in what Alberta Fish and Wildlife called a safe environment west of Lodgepole, Alta.
“The young bear was not showing signs of habituation and officers are hoping the quick capture has prevented the bear from becoming habituated,” Fish and Wildlife said.
Video released by Alberta Fish and WIldlife shows the bear slowly getting out of its trap, sniffing and looking around before walking off into its new habitat.
RCMP said because of wildfires burning in the province, some animals are being displaced and may wander into areas they wouldn’t normally be seen.
Alberta Fish and Wildlife offered the following tips for keeping bears out of your backyard and neighbourhood:
Anyone who encounters a bear is advised to call the 24-hour report a poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.
