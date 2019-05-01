Stern warning for Redwood Meadows residents after reported bear, cougar sightings

The Townsite of Redwood Meadows is giving a stern warning to its residents after a large grizzly bear and a cougar were reportedly spotted in the small municipality.

In a notice attached to a post on the townsite’s Facebook page on Wednesday, officials said a non-tagged 700-pound grizzly was being tracked in the nearby Bragg Creek area and had gotten into bee hives and garbage.

A large sign in the townsite on Wednesday read, “Be aware — cougar and bear in the area.”

The notice went on to say that deer carcasses had been found along the river and that black bears had been seen in the Redwood Meadows vicinity.

“We strongly remind residents to abide by our Townsite bylaws in regards to storing garbage and feeding wildlife,” the notice read. “Predators have become aware that our community is a food source.”

Watch below (April 12): WildSmart program director Nick de Ruyter joins Global News Morning Calgary to discuss Canmore’s Bear Day and bear safety tips, now that bears are emerging from their winter dens.

The notice said residents would be fined for noncompliance with the bylaws without receiving warnings, with increased amounts for repeat offences.

“Townsite continues to observe poor decisions on behalf of our residents which include putting garbage out the night before collection, having feeding stations for deer, salt kicks for deer, not being in control of your dog, etc.,” the townsite said.”

“We are regretfully enhancing the odds that a child or pet or someone out for a walk will experience a negative outcome.”

Alberta Fish and Wildlife told Global News on Wednesday it had not received reports of a bear or cougar sighting in the townsite.