Bear caught on video pawing at window of Calgary area home

Amid concerns over bear sightings in west Calgary over the past few weeks, new video submitted to Global News shows what appears to be a black bear pawing at the window of a home at the city’s western outskirts, west of Canada Olympic Park.

Global News has spoken with the woman who says she filmed the bear on Sept. 18. She said the bear may appear larger than it actually was because the video was taken from a “daylight basement” window, meaning the ground the bear was standing on was just below the windowsill.

In the video, the bear is seen peering into the window of a home as its body is pressed up against it and it paws at the glass. The video also shows the bear traipsing around a yard before reaching up to a tree, presumably to see if it has anything to eat on its branches.

The woman who says she shot the video told Global News she believes the animal may have been attracted to birdseed that had scattered around the yard after it dropped from birdfeeders hanging outside the windows on the home’s upper floor.

A little over a week ago, Alberta Fish and Wildlife told Global News that Glenmore Park, which is located in the southwest part of Calgary, would be fully reopened soon. A closure was put in place there after a bear was spotted in the area earlier this month.

On Sept. 10, a chef at a southwest Calgary restaurant tolf Global News he and his staff were planning to exercise caution after seeing a bear behind the restaurant one evening earlier this month.

A number of bear sightings in Calgary’s Glenmore Landing area prompted Alberta Fish and Wildlife officials to issue a warning for people to exercise caution when walking around in the area.

