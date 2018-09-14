4 people fined for entering restricted Glenmore Park bear trap area: Alberta Government

Four people have been fined after they entered a restricted area around a bear trap in the Glenmore Park area of Calgary.

The bear trap was put in by Alberta Fish and Wildlife after a bear was spotted in the park earlier this week.

Pathways were closed and large warning signs and caution tape up were installed around the restricted area.

Brendan Cox, communications advisor with the Alberta Government, said they plan to keep the traps up until the bear is caught

“Traps are kept out until the bear is caught, or until the bear is no longer causing a public safety concern,” he said.

The fine for entering a closed area is $100, Cox said.