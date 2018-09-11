Pathway closed as bear trap set up near Glenmore Reservoir

A pathway on the east side of Glenmore Reservoir was closed Tuesday after a bear was spotted in the area.

The City of Calgary said Alberta Fish and Wildlife is working to relocate the bear and is setting up a trap in the area.

A bear was spotted near Glenmore Landing Shopping Centre on the weekend, prompting a warning.

We hate to be the BEAR of bad news but for everyone's safety we've closed a section of pathway on the east side of Glenmore Reservoir south of Heritage Drive so @FWEnforcement can relocate a bear. For a map of the closed path and detour visit: https://t.co/wOLPoterzX pic.twitter.com/juHprj6XlP — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) September 11, 2018