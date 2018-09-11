Environment
September 11, 2018 11:58 pm
Updated: September 12, 2018 2:12 am

Pathway closed as bear trap set up near Glenmore Reservoir

By Online Journalist  Global News

A pathway on the east side of Glenmore Reservoir was closed Tuesday after a bear was spotted in the area.

Global News
A A

A pathway on the east side of Glenmore Reservoir was closed Tuesday after a bear was spotted in the area.

The City of Calgary said Alberta Fish and Wildlife is working to relocate the bear and is setting up a trap in the area.

A bear was spotted near Glenmore Landing Shopping Centre on the weekend, prompting a warning.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bear relocation
bear trap
Calgary
calgary bear
Glenmore Reservoir
Glenmore Reservoir path
Glenmore Reservoir path closed
Glenmore Reservoir pathway
Glenmore Reservoir pathway closed

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News