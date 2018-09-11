Pathway closed as bear trap set up near Glenmore Reservoir
A pathway on the east side of Glenmore Reservoir was closed Tuesday after a bear was spotted in the area.
The City of Calgary said Alberta Fish and Wildlife is working to relocate the bear and is setting up a trap in the area.
A bear was spotted near Glenmore Landing Shopping Centre on the weekend, prompting a warning.
