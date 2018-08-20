Canada
August 20, 2018 10:01 pm

1 of 2 bison who wandered out of Banff National Park relocated after other is killed

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Officials with Banff National Park say wildfire smoke was a factor in their decision to euthanize a bison last week. As Gil Tucker reports, the park also provided details on how they used a helicopter to relocate another bison.

A A

A second bison bull that wandered out of Banff National Park has been captured and relocated to a paddock in southern Alberta, according to Parks Canada.

Officials said they killed one of two bison bulls that wandered out of the park last week and addressed the decision on Monday.

“Our options for recapturing the bull in this situation were compromised by various factors, including the speed at which the bison was moving eastward [and] the availability of key resources, such as staff and helicopters,” said Bill Hunt, resource conservation manager of Banff National Park.

“Wildfires burning in the immediate area and throughout western Canada left limited availability of helicopters and smoke reduced visibility,” Hunt added. “These factors also presented a risk to staff safety.”

One bison was killed and the other was moved after wandering out of Banff National Park.

Parks Canada

Story continues below

They said they were able to capture and immobilize the second bull with a tranquilizer shot on Sunday.

The bull was flown by helicopter to a nearby horse trailer and transported to Waterton Lakes National Park. Officials were concerned that if they put the animal back with the herd it might meander out of the park again, so they decided on a bison paddock in Waterton.

READ MORE: Bison euthanized after leaving Banff National Park

Parks Canada said the two animals were moving toward private grazing land and posed a safety risk to the public and to livestock.

The herd of bison in Banff was allowed to roam free on July 29, and the two bulls wandered off on Aug. 5.

— With files from the Canadian Press

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2 bison bulls wandered
Agriculture
Banff bison
Banff Bison euthanized
Banff Bison killed
banff bison missing
banff national park bison
Bison Bull
Bison euthanized
Bison Killed at Banff National Park
Parks Canada

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News