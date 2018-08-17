Bison euthanized after leaving Banff National Park

A bison bull has been killed after wandering out of Banff National Park earlier this month.

Parks Canada said on August 5, two bison left the area in different directions. One of the bulls was headed toward “private grazing lands” and “was posing a risk to public safety and to the safety of livestock.”

In a statement released Friday, Parks Canada said on Thursday, it made the “difficult decision” to euthanize the bull after numerous failed efforts to redirect it.

READ MORE: 2 bison bulls wander out of Banff National Park a week after being released

“Parks Canada staff made tremendous efforts to encourage the bison bull to return to the national park and closer to the reintroduction zone,” the statement read.

The statement goes on to say the decision was taken only after every other possible solution was tried or examined.

Parks Canada said it continues to monitor the second bison that was found outside the reintroduction zone.

READ MORE: Plains bison roaming free in Banff National Park for first time in decades

At this time, his movements do not pose a risk to public safety or livestock.

The remaining 32 bison have stayed within the reintroduction zone in the national park’s backcountry.

Officials with Parks Canada said they have “successfully” adapted to their new home.