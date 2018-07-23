‘Made in Banff’: National park celebrates birth of first Banff-bred bison in decades

Banff National Park is celebrating a special birthday this month, as the first bison calves to be “made in Banff” in more than 140 years were born in the park.

As part of the bison reintroduction pilot project, 16 of the animals were brought to the remote Panther Valley area in 2017.

Bison calves were born that spring, however, the female bison were pregnant when they were moved into the park.

This year’s youngsters were bred and born in the backcountry.

Three bison cows gave birth to the “little reds” — a nickname the calves are given because of their reddish fur.

Parks Canada said in the coming months their fur will start to turn more of a chocolate brown colour like their parents.

It’s also expected that more calves will be born in the next few months as the rest of the pregnant cows give birth. Parks Canada said as many as five or six babies could join the growing herd.

This is the second year the Banff bison have been born in the reintroduction zone, and Parks Canada said because bison typically return to the same place to have their young, it’s hoped the herd will return every year, adopting it as their annual calving ground.

