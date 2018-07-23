Environment
July 23, 2018 5:30 pm
Updated: July 23, 2018 5:32 pm

‘Made in Banff’: National park celebrates birth of first Banff-bred bison in decades

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

The first bison calves bred and born in Banff National Park in more than 140 years were born this summer.

Banff National Park
A A

Banff National Park is celebrating a special birthday this month, as the first bison calves to be “made in Banff” in more than 140 years were born in the park.

As part of the bison reintroduction pilot project, 16 of the animals were brought to the remote Panther Valley area in 2017.

READ MORE: 9 bison calves expected to be born in Banff National Park this year

Bison calves were born that spring, however, the female bison were pregnant when they were moved into the park.

This year’s youngsters were bred and born in the backcountry.

Three bison cows gave birth to the “little reds” — a nickname the calves are given because of their reddish fur.

The first bison calves bred and born in Banff National Park in more than 140 years were born this summer.

Banff National Park

The first bison calves bred and born in Banff National Park in more than 140 years were born this summer.

Banff National Park

Story continues below

Parks Canada said in the coming months their fur will start to turn more of a chocolate brown colour like their parents.

It’s also expected that more calves will be born in the next few months as the rest of the pregnant cows give birth. Parks Canada said as many as five or six babies could join the growing herd.

This is the second year the Banff bison have been born in the reintroduction zone, and Parks Canada said because bison typically return to the same place to have their young, it’s hoped the herd will return every year, adopting it as their annual calving ground.

WATCH: It has been an interesting year for a herd of bison settling into their new home in Banff National Park. Sarah Offin takes a look at what is next for the herd.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Banff bison
Banff bison calves
Banff bison reintroduction
Banff bison reintroduction project
Banff National Park
banff national park bison
banff national park bison calves
bison calves born in Banff
Bison in Banff National Park

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News