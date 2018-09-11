Cougar warning issued for part of Kananaskis region

A cougar warning has been issued for part of the Kananaskis region after one of the large cats had an encounter with a group of people.

The warning, issued by Alberta Parks on Tuesday, spans Highway 40 from the Evan Thomas to the Wedge Pond day use areas. It includes the Evan Thomas Trail, Wedge Connector Trail and a part of the Mill Milne Trail.

The warning said two people had a close encounter with a cougar in the area.

Alberta Parks reminded visitors that cougar encounters can happen in any area, and provided the following safety tips for those exploring the region:

Make plenty of noise and travel in groups.

Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for cougars and their signs.

Keep your pet on a leash.

Learn more about cougar safety on our webpage or at WildSmart.

The warning is in place until further notice, Alberta Parks said.