Bear sighting near Glenmore Reservoir prompts Alberta Fish and Wildlife to monitor area

Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers are monitoring the area near the Glenmore Reservoir in Calgary after a bear was spotted there early Friday morning.

Officials said the sighting happened at around 6:45 a.m. The person who reported the sighting said they saw the bear from a distance and did not have a “negative or dangerous” encounter with the animal.

A spokesperson with Alberta Environment and Parks said the reservoir is a natural area in the city that forms part of a wildlife corridor, adding that many different animals travel through the area at any given time.

Residents are asked to store garbage in bear-resistant and odour-proof containers as bears are looking for food to fatten up before they head into hibernation.

Any further bear sightings can be reported to the Fish and Wildlife Calgary office at 403-297-6423 during business hours, or to the 24-hour Report A Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.