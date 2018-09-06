Black bear on the loose in Ottawa’s Byward Market

Ottawa police say a bear has been wandering the city’s downtown.

Officers have closed off a block of the ByWard Market neighbourhood, after receiving a number of 911 calls beginning early this morning.

Update on #BywardBear | Ottawa Police are assisting @NCC_CCN conservation officers as they attempt to tranquilize the bear. Not @ONressources as previously mentioned. Please avoid the area. Duration is still unknown. #ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) September 6, 2018

They say they have the animal surrounded and are ready to act if it becomes aggressive, but conservation officers from National Capital Commission were on their way to the scene.

It’s not clear where the animal came from, as the area is largely commercial with plenty of bars and restaurants.

Police say the bear has not hurt anyone, but several people spotted it roaming the area.

Social media was buzzing with the unusual story, with one user speculating that the bear is a wayward university student who “should be left alone.”

