Chef plans to exercise caution after spotting bear outside Calgary restaurant

The executive chef at a southwest Calgary restaurant says he plans to take a closer look the next time he steps out behind the eatery after seeing a bear there on Sunday night.

“My dishwasher came in and said, ‘There’s a bear out back,’ and I kind of laughed and said, ‘A bear? Like a real bear?’ recalled Josh Bonfield, who works at 1600 World Bier Haus Restaurant in Glenmore Landing.

Bonfield said when he went to take a look, the bear was inching curiously close to the dumpsters by the eatery.

“I came out back and sure enough there was a big black bear chilling by a dumpster,” he said. “It had torn… garbage all over the place. We made some noise [and] scared him away. He ran over by the parking stops area and within five minutes he was gone.”

Bonfield said he wasn’t scared but plans to have a closer look next time before heading outside.

“We have a giant C-Can storage [container] so you never know what’s in there in middle of the night,” he said. “We might give it a once over.

“I will send two people out rather than just one on the chance there is something back there.”

A handful of bear sightings around Glenmore Landing in the southwest part of the city have prompted Alberta Fish and Wildlife officials to issue a warning for people to exercise caution when walking around in the area.

Matt Michaud, an officer with Alberta Fish and Wildlife, said it’s not unusual for bears to be in the area and doesn’t see the need to intervene.

“The bear seems to be retreating when approached by people, which is what we want and expect of a bear,” Michaud said. “It does appear to be acting normally, not showing any signs of aggressive or abnormal [behaviour].

“It ended up in the wrong spot and at the wrong time, just drawn in by a scent or pushed by pedestrians on the path or something unintentionally.”

Businesses and residents in the general area are being asked to keep garbage contained in an effort to reduce attractants for the bears.