Bear spotted in Calgary shopping centre Sunday, residents urged to avoid area

Calgary police took to social media Sunday night to warn residents to avoid a southwest shopping centre near Heritage Park.

Officials confirmed a security guard spotted a bear eating out of a garbage can in the parking lot at Glenmore Landing Sunday evening.

READ MORE: Officers tranquilize wandering bear in Ottawa’s ByWard Market

Fish and Wildlife were also contacted and a warning was issued on social media, Calgary police told Global News.

Please avoid activities between Glenmore Landing and Heritage Park as there is a bear in the area. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) September 10, 2018

The bear was last spotted moving into a wooded area north of Glenmore Landing shortly after it was first seen.

As of 11 p.m., police were still in the area as a precaution and hoping to prevent the bear from making its way back into the high traffic area. Glenmore Landing is located at 1600 90 Ave. S.W.

Sunday’s sighting comes after a bear was seen Friday near the Glenmore Reservoir, however it’s not known if it was the same animal in both cases.

READ MORE: Bear sighting near Glenmore Reservoir prompts Alberta Fish and Wildlife to monitor area

Residents are asked to store garbage in bear-resistant and odour-proof containers as bears are looking for food to fatten up before they head into hibernation.

Any further bear sightings can be reported to the Fish and Wildlife Calgary office at 403-297-6423 during business hours, or to the 24-hour Report A Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.