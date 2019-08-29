Environment
August 29, 2019 12:24 am

Black bear dines on bird seeds in Calgary backyard: ‘He’s just doing bear stuff’

By Online Journalist  Global News

A black bear took over a Bowness backyard in Calgary on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.

Courtesy: Wendy Ooms
A black bear took over a Calgary backyard on Tuesday, cradling a bird feeder as it rolled around and stood up to eat seeds.

The bear’s chosen dining spot was in Bowness, near 87 Street N.W. and 33 Avenue N.W. — in Ernie and Wendy Ooms’ yard.

Over the years, the couple has seen wildlife in their backyard, like bobcats, coyotes and deer — but never a bear.

“He’s just trying to make a living, I guess,” Ernie said Wednesday.

“He’s just doing bear stuff. He’s not getting into any garbages or causing problems with pets or anything, so as long as he just moves along through the bush behind the house, I think he’s OK.”

Ernie didn’t seem too panicked about the recent guest; it’s part of living in a wild part of the city.

“There [are] a few dogs in the neighbourhood but people are keeping an eye on their dogs, not letting them out by themselves,” he said. “We don’t have any kids within a few doors of us here but I imagine the people in the neighbourhood with the kids are being very careful with them.”

Alberta Fish and Wildlife confirmed that it is monitoring the situation and working on finding a location to set a trap.

The agency explained that bears are more susceptible to unnatural food sources, such as garbage, during spring and fall, when they are transitioning into or out of hibernation.

“It is extremely critical that individuals living within close proximity to forested areas and lakes be more diligent in taking the necessary steps to ensure these attractants are reduced or eliminated during these times,” Alberta Fish and Wildlife said in an emailed statement.

“Bears coming into urban areas to feed on unnatural food sources is a public safety risk because they are easily habituated and may defend the food source.”

To prevent close calls, store food in bear-resistant and odour-proof containers or buildings until it can be removed from your property, the agency reminded the public.

If you come across a bear or other wild animals, report the sighting to the 24-hour Report a Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.

