Hiker injured by black bear on Lake Louise trail

A tourist was treated for minor injuries after an encounter with a black bear at Lake Louise in Banff National Park last week.

According to Parks Canada, staff received a report at about 4:45 p.m. on Friday that a person was hiking on the Lake Agnes trail when “a black bear made contact” with them.

The person was treated for minor injuries and reported the incident details to Parks Canada officials.

Following the encounter, Parks Canada issued a warning for the trails and day-use areas in the Lake Louise area.

The incident appears to be isolated, Parks Canada said, but said officials will continue to monitor wildlife activity in the area.

Park users are encouraged to do their best to avoid surprise wildlife encounters by taking the following steps:

Walk in groups and make noise

Keep pets on a leash

Keep small children close by

Carry bear spray and know how to use it

Store food and other animal attractants in vehicles or food lockers

Be alert for signs and sounds of wildlife

Anyone who sees a bear or other wildlife in Banff National Park is asked to report it to Banff dispatch at 403-762-1473.