Bear closure in effect in Kananaskis Country due to grizzly

A grizzly feeding in an area of Kananaskis Country prompted a bear closure from Alberta Environment and Parks.

In a notice on its website, the government said the Black Prince Cirque trail to Warspite Lake and Black Prince day-use areas were closed as a grizzly was seen feeding in the area.

The closure was issued Sunday and would be in effect indefinitely, the government said.

“Although an advisory is in place for this area, bears can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis Region at any time,” Alberta Environment and Parks said.

The government gave the following tips for avoiding surprise bear encounters:

Make noise and travel in groups

Look and listen for bears and their signs

Keep pets on a leash

Carry bear spray, make sure it’s accessible and know how to use it

All bear sightings should be reported to Alberta Environment and Parks at 403-591-7755.