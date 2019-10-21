Polls close in Nova Scotia after 40-day election campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotians have had their say, and polls are now closed across the region for Canada’s 43rd general election.

The federal election in 2015 saw a red wave sweep across Atlantic Canada as the Liberals took all 32 seats in the region’s four provinces.

Eleven ridings are in play in Nova Scotia, and Global News will have a breakdown of each as results come in. The province has some key races we’ll be keeping an eye on, including two in metro Halifax that appear to be up for grabs.

In the riding of Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook, it appears to be a neck-and-neck race between NDP candidate Matt Stickland and Liberal incumbent Darrell Samson. The riding had consistently voted NDP until 2015.

It’s a similar situation in the Halifax riding, where the NDP had a steady hold in the late ’90s. NDP candidate Christine Saulnier is looking to reclaim the seat, but Liberal incumbent Andy Fillmore has been a well-liked MP in the area over the past four years.

In South Shore-St. Margarets, Nova Scotia’s only cabinet minister is also in a fight for her seat. Bernadette Jordan was named minister of rural economic development earlier this year — a move that was widely seen as Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s attempt to secure support in the riding.

In 2015, Jordan took the riding from the Conservatives, who had held it since 1997.

Another up-in-the-air riding to monitor is Central Nova, where the Conservatives have brought in country music star George Canyon to help try and unseat Liberal incumbent Sean Fraser. Central Nova has gone Conservative in the past under the leadership of Peter MacKay.

There’s also an interesting race shaping up in Cumberland-Colchester, where no incumbent is running and a tight race is developing. After seven successful election campaigns, longtime MP Bill Casey decided to retire from politics and announced he would not be running this year.

Casey was a former Conservative who crossed the floor, first to sit as an Independent before winning the 2015 election as a Liberal.

With Casey out of the mix, the door is wide open for NDP-turned-Liberal Lenore Zann and former Conservative MP Scott Armstrong.

We’ll provide updates on all the ridings as soon as results come in.

More to come.