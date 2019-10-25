Top 3 things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of October 26

Send this page to someone via email

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans.

This weekend is full of sports and scares…

1. Bombers vs. Stamps

The Friday forecast is looking great for when our Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the Calgary Stampeders at IG Field!

Not only is it the blue and gold’s last regular-season home game but there are a tonne of cool things happening on Friday for fans to enjoy, like free Andrew Harris bobbleheads, discounts on merchandise and beer and a special fan appreciation presentation.

To tee up the big game, Blue Bomber John Rush and Kristy McFee, Executive Director of the Manitoba Riding for the Disabled Association stopped by Global News Morning.

You can catch all the fun here:

And for more on the MRDA, visit their website.

2. Six Pines Haunted Attractions

I truly feel that Halloween is the BEST time of the year,

But even a hardcore spooky fan like myself is a little terrified of what’s going on at Six Pines Haunted Attractions!

A 30 minute drive outside the city, you’ll find three different haunted houses — Carnival of Souls, Six Pines High and Camp Whispering Lake.

Once you’re there you can pick a pass that lets staff know just how brave you are, and how much or how little you want to be scared or interacted with.

And if you have young kiddos, there are also daytime activities like hayrides, pony rides, tree forts, mazes and more.

For a full list of scares, both big and little, click here.

3. Sign up for soccer

The 4th Annual Desiree Scott Soccer Camp for Girls is coming up next month and it’s the perfect opportunity for young girls to work one-on-one with the soccer star!

A Winnipegger herself, a two-time Olympian and pro soccer player with the Utah Royals FC, Desiree is an incredible role model for these girls, showing them what you can achieve if you work hard and believe in yourself.

The camp is also in support of KidSport Winnipeg, an organization that helped Desiree play the game she loves so much when she was younger.

“They are definitely a part of my story and this is my way to now give back.” – Desiree Scott Tweet This

All the proceeds from the camp go back to KidSport and more information can be found here.

Happy weekend everyone!