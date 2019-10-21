Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police seeking 2 people of interest in homicide of man found dead in car at Etobicoke plaza

By Oriena Vuong Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 12:33 pm
Updated October 21, 2019 12:44 pm
Toronto police appeal for help identifying two individuals in homicide of man found dead in his car
WATCH: Toronto police released surveillance video showing two men driving and then walking away from Amir Naraine’s car on September 28, 19 hours before his body was found in that vehicle. Catherine McDonald has the details.

Toronto police are searching for two people of interest in the homicide of a man who was found dead in the back seat of his car at an Etobicoke plaza.

Officers responded to the incident on Sept. 29 at around 7:30 p.m. at a plaza near Kipling and Steeles avenues.

When police arrived at the scene, investigators said 21-year-old Amir Naraine was found inside an abandoned 2018 black Chevrolet Malibu with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Man found dead in car outside of Etobicoke plaza identified by police

In a news conference on Monday, police released surveillance footage that showed two other individuals in Naraine’s car before his death.

Det. Sgt. Andy Singh said the deceased victim was left inside his car for about 19 hours before officers were notified.

Story continues below advertisement

The released footage shows the two individuals parking Naraine’s vehicle at the plaza shortly before midnight and walking northbound towards Kipling Avenue.

Police say investigators believe Toronto’s latest murder victim was shot before being left in car
Police say investigators believe Toronto’s latest murder victim was shot before being left in car

Singh said he couldn’t confirm whether the victim was already deceased when the two individuals left the car.

Police are appealing for the two people to come forward to provide information regarding Naraine’s death as they are the only people to have seen the victim prior to his death.

They are also appealing to any friends of Naraine’s who may be able to fill in the gaps of the time leading up to his death.

READ MORE: Man dead after shooting in northwest Toronto, police looking for multiple shooters

According to investigators, at the time when the call was received, it was for “somebody who was passed out in a vehicle” at the plaza.

Naraine’s family, who is from Brampton, had also reported the victim as missing to Peel Regional Police before his death.

Investigators have described the driver of Naraine’s vehicle as “short in stature, wearing a hat, a light-colour shirt and runners.” Meanwhile, the passenger has been described as “slightly taller, wearing a dark jacket, shirt and pants and light-coloured runners.”

Anyone with further information is asked to call police as the investigation remains ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from Gabby Rodrigues and Catherine McDonald

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeToronto PoliceHomicideToronto crimeEtobicokeToronto HomicideToronto police homicideAmir NaraineEtobicoke homicideKipling and Steeles avetoronto police surveillance gootage
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.