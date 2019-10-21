Police seeking 2 people of interest in homicide of man found dead in car at Etobicoke plaza

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are searching for two people of interest in the homicide of a man who was found dead in the back seat of his car at an Etobicoke plaza.

Officers responded to the incident on Sept. 29 at around 7:30 p.m. at a plaza near Kipling and Steeles avenues.

When police arrived at the scene, investigators said 21-year-old Amir Naraine was found inside an abandoned 2018 black Chevrolet Malibu with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



In a news conference on Monday, police released surveillance footage that showed two other individuals in Naraine’s car before his death.

Det. Sgt. Andy Singh said the deceased victim was left inside his car for about 19 hours before officers were notified.

The released footage shows the two individuals parking Naraine’s vehicle at the plaza shortly before midnight and walking northbound towards Kipling Avenue.



Singh said he couldn’t confirm whether the victim was already deceased when the two individuals left the car.

Police are appealing for the two people to come forward to provide information regarding Naraine’s death as they are the only people to have seen the victim prior to his death.

They are also appealing to any friends of Naraine’s who may be able to fill in the gaps of the time leading up to his death.

According to investigators, at the time when the call was received, it was for “somebody who was passed out in a vehicle” at the plaza.

Naraine’s family, who is from Brampton, had also reported the victim as missing to Peel Regional Police before his death.

Investigators have described the driver of Naraine’s vehicle as “short in stature, wearing a hat, a light-colour shirt and runners.” Meanwhile, the passenger has been described as “slightly taller, wearing a dark jacket, shirt and pants and light-coloured runners.”

Anyone with further information is asked to call police as the investigation remains ongoing.

Police need your help in identifying these 2 men described as witnesses to the murder of Amir Naraine. The 21-year-old was discovered shot to death in the backseat of his car in a plaza at Kipling & Steeles on Sept 29.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues and Catherine McDonald