Homicide investigating after man found inside vehicle in Etobicoke dies

Toronto police say homicide is investigating after a man, who was found without vital signs inside of a vehicle in Etobicoke, died on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Kipling and Steeles avenues at about 7:35 p.m.

Toronto Paramedics said when they arrived they assessed a man on scene with life-threatening injuries and he was not transported to hospital.

Police said the man died on scene.

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate. There is no information on possible suspects.

