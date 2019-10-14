Menu

Crime

Man dead after shooting in northwest Toronto

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted October 14, 2019 10:50 am
The shooting happened just before 12:40 a.m. on Monday.
The shooting happened just before 12:40 a.m. on Monday. Global News

Toronto police say a man has died after a shooting in the city’s northwest end early Monday.

A police spokesperson told reporter early on Monday that emergency crews were called to a residential area off of Orpington Crescent, near Finch Avenue West and Albion Road, just before 12:40 a.m.

Insp. Stacey Davis said numerous callers reported multiple gunshots being fired in the area.

“When officers arrived on scene they located one male victim in his 30s and he was suffering from gunshot wounds,” she said, adding he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Davis said officers were reviewing surveillance camera system at the complex, but she encouraged anyone who was nearby to contact police.

“Right now we’re appealing to the public if anybody knows anything as to what happened tonight. If anybody has any video surveillance in the area that they can provide police that would be great,” she said.

As of Monday morning, police didn’t release suspect information.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
