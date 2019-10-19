Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax RCMP investigating robbery in Lower Sackville

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 19, 2019 10:32 am
Halifax RCMP are investigating a robbery in Lower Sackville.
Halifax RCMP are investigating a robbery in Lower Sackville. Global News File

Halifax RCMP are investigating a robbery that occurred at a store on Sackville Drive on Friday.

Police say that at 6:59 p.m., a lone male entered a store in the 200 block of Sackville Drive.

The man is described as white, approximately 5’8″ tall, thin, early 20s, brown eyes and wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.

READ MORE: Halifax pedestrian dead after crash on Quinpool Road, police continue to investigate

The man, who wore a bandana over his face, demanded money from the clerk.

Police say while the clerk did not see a weapon, the suspect had his hand in his pocket as if he had a firearm.

The man then fled the store on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of money.

Story continues below advertisement
Halifax Regional Police offers no longer allowed to take guns home
Halifax Regional Police offers no longer allowed to take guns home

Police say patrols in the area, including the K9 unit, failed to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the RCMP at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeRCMPNova ScotiaHalifaxRobberyNova Scotia RCMPHalifax crimeLower SackvilleHalifax RCMPN.S. RCMP
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.