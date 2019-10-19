Halifax RCMP investigating robbery in Lower Sackville

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax RCMP are investigating a robbery that occurred at a store on Sackville Drive on Friday.

Police say that at 6:59 p.m., a lone male entered a store in the 200 block of Sackville Drive.

The man is described as white, approximately 5’8″ tall, thin, early 20s, brown eyes and wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.

The man, who wore a bandana over his face, demanded money from the clerk.

Police say while the clerk did not see a weapon, the suspect had his hand in his pocket as if he had a firearm.

The man then fled the store on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say patrols in the area, including the K9 unit, failed to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the RCMP at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.