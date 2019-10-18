Halifax pedestrian dead after crash on Quinpool Road, police continue to investigate

Send this page to someone via email

A 66-year-old man has died from the injuries he sustained when he was struck by a vehicle last week, Halifax police said on Friday.

The man, whose name has not been released, was struck in the 6700 block of Quinpool Road on Oct. 11.

READ MORE: Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the scene at 8:18 p.m. and their investigation indicates the vehicle was travelling westbound on Quinpool when the collision occurred.

The 66-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died on Oct. 14.

2:06 Halifax pedestrians, cyclists say more action needed for road safety Halifax pedestrians, cyclists say more action needed for road safety

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Halifax Regional Police say their investigation into the incident is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement