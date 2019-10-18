Menu

Calgary Stampeders

Sports

5 things to watch for as the Stampeders host the Blue Bombers

By Dave Rowe 770 CHQR
Posted October 18, 2019 5:32 pm
Updated October 18, 2019 5:33 pm
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, left, hands the ball off to Don Jackson during first half CFL football action against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Calgary, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, left, hands the ball off to Don Jackson during first half CFL football action against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Calgary, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Calgary Stampeders (10-5) were able to withstand a late surge from the Saskatchewan Roughrriders (10-5) in Week 18 to secure first place in the CFL West Division. But the Stamps’ standings spot could change in Week 19 as they face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (10-6) at home on Saturday — the Stamps’ final home game of the regular season.

Here are 5 things to watch for as the Stamps face the Bombers with top spot on the line.

  1. No wiggle room: When you break down the remaining schedules of the Stamps, Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders it becomes pretty obvious the Stamps need to run the table to lock up first in the CFL West. That loss to Winnipeg earlier in the year is a nagging itch with a tiebreaker at stake.
  2. Stacking the box: Winnipeg running back Andrew Harris and quarterback Chris Streveler can beat you with their feet. Contain them and the Stamps increase their chances of winning.
  3. The Corners are key: With Stamps corner back Tre Roberson out, rookie Raheem Wilson slides to the boundary while newbie Jamari Gilbert will patrol the field-side. It worked against Saskatchewan last week.
  4. Special teams extra special: No one had heard of Janarion Grant until he torched the Stamps for a pair of punt return touchdowns in his Bombers debut back in August. Meanwhile, coverage has been hit and miss for the Stampeders too often this season.
  5. Spread the Love: Bo Levi Mitchell has been much better at spreading the ball around in the past few weeks — Hergy Mayala, Josh Huff and others have been grateful, having 558 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns between them since Mitchell’s return from injury.
Join me and the entire Calgary Stampeders broadcast crew as the Stamps take on the Blue Bombers on Saturday, Oct. 19. The pregame show gets underway at 3:30 p.m. with kick-off at 5 p.m. on the radio home of the Calgary Stampeders — 770 CHQR.

TAGS
CFLWinnipeg Blue BombersCalgary StampedersBo Levi MitchellAndrew HarrisChris StrevelerTre RobersonCFL West Division
