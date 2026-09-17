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1 comment

  1. Dahlay
    September 17, 2026 at 9:31 am

    The amount of ads in your video posts make them unwatchable.

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Sports

Jets GM to speak after Winnipeg suspends goaltender Hellebuyck

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 17, 2026 9:02 am
1 min read
WATCH: 'Nature of the business': Morrissey weighs in on Hellebuyck's trade request
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The general manager of the Winnipeg Jets will speak to reporters Thursday after the team suspended star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck for failing to report to training camp.

Kevin Cheveldayoff will speak to reporters at 10:30 a.m. CT, the team said in a social media post.

The Jets announced they had suspended Hellebuyck on Wednesday night.

Hellebuyck, whose resume includes a U.S. Olympic gold medal, three Vezina awards and one Hart Trophy, publicly requested a trade from the team on Aug. 27.

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In a statement posted on X by his agent, Ray Petkau, Hellebuyck’s said he had privately requested a trade “several months ago” and that he gave the organization time to address it “quietly and respectfully.”

“Winnipeg has been my home for my entire NHL career, and I will always be grateful for my time there,” Hellebuyck said. “I have never forgotten June 23, 2012. That’s the day Winnipeg took a chance on a goalie playing in Odessa, Texas. I gave everything I had from that moment to prove that the Jets made the right decision.”

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Cheveldayoff had said before June’s NHL draft that he was listening to offers for Hellebuyck. At the time, he did not confirm that the goaltender had asked to be traded.

— with files from The Canadian Press

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