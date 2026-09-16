Winnipeg native Ryan Reaves retires after 16 NHL seasons

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Winnipeg’s Ryan Reaves has played his final NHL game.

Reaves announced his retirement on Instagram on Wednesday after 16 NHL seasons. The 39-year-old was an unrestricted free agent.

“It’s hard to make this league,” Reaves posted. “It’s even harder to stay in it. For everything I put into my 16 years, the game gave me back x 1,000. But unfortunately, father time remains undefeated. Every hit, every fight – It’s taken its toll on me.

“I never thought this day would come. I thought I was invincible. I thought I could play forever, but like all good things, it must come to an end.”

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Reaves played one season in the Winnipeg High School Hockey League for the Ravenscourt Eagles before joining the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings, where he played three seasons.

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After three campaigns in the AHL and ECHL, Reaves made his NHL debut with the St. Louis Blues in the 2010-11 season. He went on to play for seven different NHL teams, also suiting up for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild and Toronto Maple Leafs, before finishing his career last season with the San Jose Sharks.

He only scored three goals in 50 games last season.

Reaves appeared in 962 regular-season NHL games throughout his career and recorded 66 goals.

“You can rest easy knowing the corners are a little safer today,” he posted.