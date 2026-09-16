Redblacks, Stampeders are both in need of victory

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McLeod Bethel-Thompson and the Ottawa Redblacks won’t be the only ones in dire need of a win this week.

Bethel-Thompson will make his first start of the season when Ottawa (0-12) visits the Calgary Stampeders (5-8) on Saturday night. The Redblacks have dropped 18 straight games dating back to 2025, a CFL modern-era record for consecutive defeats.

But Calgary also desperately needs a victory. The Stampeders are coming off consecutive losses to the Edmonton Elks and stand fifth in the West Division, four points behind the third-place Winnipeg Blue Bombers (7-6) and B.C. Lions (7-6).

Right now, Winnipeg, B.C. and Calgary have more wins than the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (4-9), who are third in the East Division. The Stamps can make the playoffs by finishing third in the West or by finishing fourth with more points than the East’s third-place team.

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This game starts an important stretch for Calgary. After completing a home-and-home with Ottawa on Sept. 26, the Stampeders will finish their regular season visiting Saskatchewan (Oct. 2) and Winnipeg (Oct. 10) before hosting B.C. (Oct. 17).

Calgary lost its first meeting this season with Saskatchewan in overtime and is 1-1 versus both Winnipeg and B.C.

Bethel-Thompson replaced starter Jake Maier in the second quarter of Ottawa’s 26-23 road loss to Toronto last week. Bethel-Thompson provided a definite spark, completing 16-of-23 passes for 192 yards and a TD, but the Redblacks couldn’t take full advantage of two late opportunities that allowed the Argonauts to earn their second win in five days.

Ottawa had to settle for a Brett Lauther field goal following Kalil Pimpleton’s 88-yard punt return to the Argos’ 17-yard line that made it 23-23 at 10:09 of the fourth quarter. After a Toronto two-and-out, the Redblacks took over at the home team’s 53-yard line, but Ralph Holley’s second-down sack of Bethel-Thompson knocked the visitors out of field-goal range.

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Lirim Hajrullahu’s game-ending 29-yard field goal capped a stellar 12-play, 74-yard march by Toronto (7-6), which took possession at its 14-yard line with 2:25 remaining.

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The Redblacks were eliminated from playoff contention with last week’s loss. So now, their primary focus is earning a victory.

Calgary’s Labour Day finale versus Edmonton last week was one to forget. Starter Vernon Adams Jr. threw two first-half interceptions while the Elks recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown en route to a 53-16 victory.

Calgary defensive lineman Clarence Hicks did register two sacks, giving him a CFL-high 11 this season. And veteran receiver Reggie Begelton returned for his first game since suffering a knee injury versus Toronto on June 18, 2025.

Begelton was targeted five times and finished the contest with two catches for 25 yards.

Pick: Calgary.

Montreal Alouettes vs Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Friday night)

At Hamilton, the Ticats come off the bye having suffered three straight losses. Canadian Tre Ford (head) resumed practising this week after being forced from the Labour Day clash with Toronto but will back up Harrison Frost, who’ll make his third start of the season. Frost completed 16-of-28 passes for 218 yards with two TDs and an interception in the 37-22 home loss to the Argos. Montreal (10-3) has dropped two of its last three games, including last week’s 48-29 road decision to B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke threw for 317 yards and a TD and ran for 77 yards and a touchdown on five carries. However, the Alouettes are 6-0 within the East Division.

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Pick: Montreal.

Edmonton Elks vs Toronto Argonauts (Saturday afternoon)

At Toronto, Edmonton (10-3) has won four straight and clinched its first playoff berth since 2019. Cody Fajardo threw three TD passes in last week’s home victory over the Stampeders, two going to Joe Robustelli. Joshua Cephus had six catches for 119 yards and a touchdown while Tyrell Ford recorded his league-high sixth pick. The Argos (7-6) can clinch a home playoff game with a third straight win and a Hamilton loss Friday night. Chad Kelly leads the CFL in passing (4,404 yards), TDs (29) and interceptions (20). The Double Blue is 3-0 since returning to BMO Field but 3-4 versus the West and 0-1 against the Elks.

Pick: Edmonton.

Last week: 4-0

Overall: 39-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2026.