Late TD pass earns Winnipeg Blue Bombers 25-22 East semifinal win over Argos

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Dru Brown’s 23-yard TD pass to Nick Demski with 44 seconds remaining rallied the Winnipeg Blue Bombers past the Toronto Argonauts 25-22 in the East Division semifinal Saturday afternoon.

After the TD pass to cap a 52-yard, five-play drive, Brown hit Demski on the two-point covert. The march was set up by former Argo Thiadric Hansen’s recovery of Janarion Grant’s fumble on a punt return.

Winnipeg will travel to Montreal for the East final next weekend. The Alouettes and Bombers split their season series 1-1.

Toronto starter Chad Kelly left with just over nine minutes remaining with an apparent right shoulder injury. Kelly had completed 18-of-30 passes for 193 yards and a TD before a season-high 21,786 spectators at BMO Field on a gorgeous fall afternoon and didn’t return.

Toronto’s defence forced four turnovers (two interceptions, two fumbles). But the offence mustered just three field goals, which kept Winnipeg in the game. And with 2:07 to play, the Argos opted to punt on third-and-one from its 45-yard line, giving Winnipeg possession at its 24 with 1:54 to play.

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Nick Arbuckle was two-of-six passing for 25 yards in relief of Kelly.

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Brown was 18-of-30 passing for 206 yards with two TDs and two interceptions.

Lirim Hajrullahu’s 41-yard field goal at 2:37 gave Toronto a 22-17 lead.

Winnipeg was making its second straight appearance in the East semifinal after losing 42-33 last year to Montreal.

Winnipeg is the 14th crossover team — all from the West — since the CFL adopted the format in 1996. Those teams have a 6-8 all-time record in the East playoffs, and none have reached the Grey Cup.

David Reese and Ontaria Wilson had Winnipeg’s touchdowns. Sergio Castillo added two converts and a field goal.

Tyler Kahmann scored Toronto’s touchdown. Lirim Hajrullahu booted the convert and five field goals.

Reese’s 52-yard fumble return TD at 14:22 of the third pulled Winnipeg to within 19-17. Defensive lineman Michael Fletcher knocked the ball away from Kelly, who’d dropped back to pass.

It came after Winnipeg drove to the Toronto 31 before Tim White fumbled after being hit by Alex Teubner. Lemon had his second recovery, returning it 22 yards.

The Argos opened the second half marching 73 yards on 10 plays but settled for Hajrullahu’s 10-yard kick at 5:38. They dodged a huge bullet after a too many men penalty on third down gave Winnipeg possession at Toronto’s 38-yard line but Castillo’s 47-yard field goal into the wind was wide.

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Toronto forced three first-half turnovers (two interceptions, fumble) but only mustered three field goals for the 16-10 halftime lead.

Hajrullahu gave Toronto its six-point lead with a 28-yard field goal at 14:18 of the second quarter. It was set up by Lemon’s 23-yard return of Brown’s fumble off Soane Toia’s sack.

Hajrullahu’s 37-yard field goal at 12:40 put Toronto ahead 13-10 following Dathan Hickey’s interception at the Argos’ 16-yard line. Castillo had made it 10-10 with a 42-yard field goal at 6:48.

Hajrullahu’s 42-yard boot nine seconds in put Toronto ahead 10-7. It was set up by DaShaun Amos’ 19-yard interception return.

Kahmann’s 20-yard TD grab made it 7-7 at 12:48 of the first. Kelly completed all six passes, throwing for 54 yards on the eight-play, 70-yard drive.

Wilson’s sensational one-handed 32-yard TD grab at 2:54 opened the scoring. It capped a five-play, 88-yard march that was aided by 15-yard horse collar penalty against Toronto’s Adarius Pickett after a holding penalty negated Trey Vaval’s 44-yard kickoff return to start the contest.